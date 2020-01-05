Former St. Louis Fed executive takes role at fast-growing fintech startup

"Julie brings a wealth of banking and regulatory knowledge to our board of directors, and we are excited to welcome her to the Neocova team"

ST. LOUIS — Julie Stackhouse, the former executive vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, has taken a role with a fast-growing St. Louis startup.

Stackhouse, who retired from the St. Louis Fed in February, has joined the board of directors at local fintech startup Neocova.

“Julie brings a wealth of banking and regulatory knowledge to our board of directors, and we are excited to welcome her to the Neocova team,” said Sultan Meghji, CEO and co-founder of Neocova. “We believe her strong background in financial services regulation, especially in credit risk as well as banking crises in agriculture, real estate and the financial markets, will be extremely valuable as Neocova continues to grow and establish meaningful relationships with community financial institutions and their regulators.”

Neocova provides artificial intelligence, analytics and other cloud-based systems to banks and credit unions. The company sees itself as an emerging competitor to industry giants like FIS, Fiserv and Jack Henry & Associates.

It has developed an AI-enabled, cloud-based core platform that can manage bank customers, their deposit accounts and the bank’s loan products.

