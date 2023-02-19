Former Vin de Set chef jumps to Angad Arts Hotel's Commonwealth restaurant

Schloz most recently was executive chef at Vin de Set, which in September closed indefinitely after an overnight fire that caused heavy damage.

ST. LOUIS — The Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center on Thursday named Karl Schloz as its new executive chef.

Schloz will introduce his new menu for Commonwealth, the hotel’s European-inspired restaurant, next week, and guests will see changes coming soon to ART Bar, the hotel’s rooftop cocktail bar, officials said.

Schloz most recently was executive chef at Vin de Set, a French restaurant located at 2017 Chouteau Ave in Downtown West, which in September closed indefinitely following an overnight fire that caused heavy damage to the restaurant.

He also previously served as chef emeritus at Eleven Eleven Mississippi, a Tuscan- and California- inspired restaurant located at 1111 Mississippi Ave in Lafayette Square.

Both Vin de Set and Eleven Eleven Mississippi are operated by Hamilton Hospitality, owned by St. Louis restaurateur Paul Hamilton.

Schloz is replacing Matthew Birkenmeier, who was executive chef of food operations for the hotel since 2021. He stepped down for personal reasons the hotel did not to disclose.

