Fortune ranks Emerson, Cass Information Systems, 4 other St. Louis companies among nation's most innovative

The publication said innovation is paying off, as nearly every company on its list posted revenue growth in the last three years.

ST. LOUIS — Six St. Louis-area companies rank among the nation's 300 most innovative, according to Fortune magazine.

The publication, which recently released its inaugural list of America's most innovative companies, listed Ferguson-based Emerson (NYSE: EMR) highest among St. Louis-area companies on the list, at No. 33.

The next highest-ranked local companies fell below the 100 mark, including Des Peres-based Cass Information Systems (Nasdaq: CASS) at No. 103.