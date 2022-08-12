Foss Swim School adding 2 St. Louis-area locations, closing 1 due to flooding

Foss said it was forced to permanently close its Little Fishes Swim School location in Brentwood, which "was damaged beyond repair" by July 26 flooding.

ST. LOUIS — Foss Swim School, a Minnesota-based swim school operator, plans to add two St. Louis-area locations, after shuttering a third due to recent flooding.

Foss said it was forced to permanently close its Little Fishes Swim School location in Brentwood, which "was damaged beyond repair" by flooding that hit the St. Louis area July 26, according to a Facebook post. Families enrolled at Little Fishes Brentwood were given credit to transfer to any Foss location, officials said this week.

Foss acquired Little Fishes Swim School, founded in 2008 by St. Louisan Ruthie Zarren, in 2018. At the time, Little Fishes also operated a Chesterfield location, which has since closed.

Under the Foss Swim School brand, the company currently operates St. Louis-area locations in Ballwin and O'Fallon, Missouri.

Officials announced this week that the company will open a location at 1916 Zumbehl Road in St. Charles on Sept. 7, and will add a location at 9550 Manchester Road in Rock Hill in January 2023.

The St. Charles property, in Zumbehl Commons near a Schnucks store, is owned by an affiliate of commercial real estate firm The Desco Group.

The Rock Hill location, in a former Club Fitness location in the Market at McKnight strip center, is owned by Market at McKnight I LLC, an entity affiliated with Jonathan Browne's Novus Development.

Both new Foss locations are under long term-leases with lengthy lease extensions, a Foss spokeswoman told the Business Journal. "When FOSS commits to a new location, we have every intention of being a strong presence in the community for many years," the spokeswoman said in an email.

Read the rest of the story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.