Four Seasons to reopen with new entertainment option

ST. LOUIS — The Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis will reopen its doors Monday with a new entertainment option for its guests.

The hotel, which closed its doors in March, will debut its new Topgolf Swing Suite when it reopens its doors next week. Four Seasons first announced the addition of the new feature in December.

In addition to the Topgolf Swing Suite, the hotel also refurbished the first and eighth floor lobbies, which was led by S. Aleksandr Malinich, co-founder and design principal of R|5 Design Agency.

The hotel did not disclose renovation costs for the projects, but building permits filed with the city of St. Louis indicated the hotel spent at least $340,000.

The Topgolf Swing Suite offers two simulator bays with a variety of virtual games, as well as lounge seating and food and beverage offerings overseen by Gerard Craft. The Topgolf project was completed this spring and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Swing Suite can accommodate six guests to play, eat and drink in each bay.

"Topgolf Swing Suite is ideal for guests of all ages and skill levels; we are thrilled to introduce this new amenity and sleek new space," Alper Oztok, general manager, said in a statement.

Work on the first and eighth floor lobbies included new paint work and additional seating to maximize views of the downtown skyline, officials said.

