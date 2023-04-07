Trial needed to resolve dispute over future of Fox Theatre

ST. LOUIS — A trial will be needed to resolve the business dispute over the Fox Theatre, which puts on Broadway shows and other performances in Grand Center, an attorney said.
That's because a St. Louis Circuit Court judge in the case, Michael Stelzer, allowed nearly all of each side's claims to advance in a ruling Wednesday, saying there are factual disputes involving their arguments.
An attorney for theater operator Fox Associates LLC, Gerald Greiman of Spencer Fane LLP, said he hoped a bench trial would be conducted this summer to resolve the legal fight, which dates to 2021.
Fox Associates, which is tied to Mary Strauss, Lisa Baudendistel Suntrup and Julie Baudendistel Noonan, brought the case.
It owns a small portion of the theater and has leased land from the other property owner, Foxland Inc., tied to Charles Modlin, under a 99-year ground lease that expires in January 2025.
