Trial needed to resolve dispute over future of Fox Theatre

ST. LOUIS — A trial will be needed to resolve the business dispute over the Fox Theatre, which puts on Broadway shows and other performances in Grand Center, an attorney said.

That's because a St. Louis Circuit Court judge in the case, Michael Stelzer, allowed nearly all of each side's claims to advance in a ruling Wednesday, saying there are factual disputes involving their arguments.

An attorney for theater operator Fox Associates LLC, Gerald Greiman of Spencer Fane LLP, said he hoped a bench trial would be conducted this summer to resolve the legal fight, which dates to 2021.

It owns a small portion of the theater and has leased land from the other property owner, Foxland Inc., tied to Charles Modlin, under a 99-year ground lease that expires in January 2025.