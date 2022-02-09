How Frontier-Spirit merger could affect Lambert airport

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the two airlines are flying two identical routes as of this month, according to data company Cirium.

ST. LOUIS — Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines Inc., which are joining forces in a nearly $3 billion merger, overlap on nearly one-fifth of their routes — with the most significant overlap involving vacation hot spots.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC) and Spirit (NYSE: SAVE) on Monday morning announced the deal, which will combine two of the nation's largest budget airlines.

According to aviation data company Cirium, the airlines overlap on 519 out of 2,832 routes based on total passengers. That translates to 18% of their routes over the past year.

Routes from major metro areas to tourism hot spots like Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas were the top overlapping routes based on total passengers served, according to Cirium's data.

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the two airlines are flying two identical routes as of this month, according to Cirium.

That includes Orlando International Airport: Frontier has 423 flights this month to the Disney hot spot, while Spirit has 277. The other is Las Vegas International Airport: Frontier has 429 flights there this month, while Spirit has 266.

While the long-term impact on individual airports remains to be seen, some analysts have said the deal will result in a more competitive carrier, according to Triangle Business Journal.

“We think the two companies will be able to compete more aggressively with the larger airlines once they combine,” wrote Helane Becker, an equity analyst at Cowen, in a note to investors shortly after the deal was announced. “Consumers will have more choices as will communities.”