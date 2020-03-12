Full-service restaurants ordered up more PPP loans than any other St. Louis industry

More than 44,000 companies in the St. Louis region were approved for PPP loans

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area firms were approved for some $5.1 billion from the federal Paycheck Protection Program this spring, according to an analysis of newly released data by the Business Journal.

The U.S. Small Business Administration late Tuesday released detailed information about approved borrowers from the federal $659 billion program, put in place by Congress as the pandemic took hold. The release came in response to a lawsuit filed in May by several news organizations, including this newspaper's parent, American City Business Journals.

In July, the SBA released data showing how much funding companies were approved to receive in broad ranges, and only for approved loans above $150,000. The new data is more detailed, showing specific loan approval amounts for every applicant, regardless of size, as well as breakdowns by ZIP code and industry. But it's unclear how many loans, or how many loan dollars, were approved, but not accepted. The SBA has not responded to repeated questions about the potential discrepancy.

The new data, however, makes clear the huge scope of the program. More than 44,000 companies in the St. Louis region were approved for PPP loans. By comparison, the U.S. Census Bureau said the region's counties — excluding the city of St. Louis — had more than 62,000 total business establishments in 2018.

It also shows which industries and banks were most active in the program.

Click here for a breakdown by industry and lender.