General Motors extends plant shutdowns, including Wentzville assembly

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — General Motors said Thursday it will idle production at a Michigan plant that makes Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles another two weeks as it looks into a battery defect in those cars that prompted a recall.

The automaker extended the temporary shutdown of production at its Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan, through at least Sept. 24, according to Reuters. The extension is “a result of a battery pack shortage” related to the Bolt recall, which came after reports of 10 battery fires. GM said Bolt production or sales won't resume until the company is satisfied the recall remedy will address the fire risk issue, according to the news agency.

The automaker Aug. 20 had widened a recall of the Bolt to over 140,000 cars to replace battery modules. The action is estimated to cost $1.8 billion, and GM has said it would seek reimbursement from LG, its battery supplier, Reuters said.

Separately Thursday, GM extended shutdowns by one week, until Sept. 27, at Lansing Delta Township in Michigan and at its Wentzville Assembly plant, as well as adding a week of downtime for its Chevrolet Blazer production at Ramos in Mexico, according to the news agency.