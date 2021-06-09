General Motors contractor Leadec to lay off 146 in Wentzville

The cuts are effective on or about Aug. 1, the company said

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — General Motors cleaning contractor Leadec Corp. said it will lay off 146 workers at the automaker's Wentzville plant.

The cuts are effective on or about Aug. 1, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice sent to the state of Missouri. The German company, which provides technical services for the automotive and manufacturing industries, didn't say what was prompting the move.

GM spokespeople didn't immediately respond to questions about who would now perform the work. The Detroit company makes pickup trucks and vans in Wentzville.

The affected positions include 87 industrial cleaners, 12 service attendants, 12 mechanical workers and 11 lead service line managers, Leadec said, adding that the employees are represented by the United Automotive Workers Local 2250 union.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.