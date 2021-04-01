Dozens of GM temp employees in Wentzville to convert to full-time

About 60 hourly employees at Wentzville's GM plant will be transitioned to regular, full-time employment

ST. LOUIS — General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) said Monday that over 650 hourly employees at its sites in the U.S. will transition from temporary to regular full-time employment this month.

The affected employees work at nine GM manufacturing plants and other sites in four states: Michigan, Indiana, Texas and Missouri. About 60 hourly employees at Wentzville's GM plant will be transitioned to regular, full-time employment, a spokesman told the Business Journal.

GM didn't indicate how long the employees involved have been considered temporary.

In August, GM had sought to hire 200 temporary workers to cover absences at the Wentzville plant during the pandemic. The car maker had difficulty staffing all three shifts as it worked to rebuild its inventory of trucks the plant produces after having suspended operations for nearly two months due to COVID-19.

"We are proud to welcome these team members as regular, full-time employees," Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America manufacturing and labor relations, said Monday in a statement. "Our people are the heart and soul of everything we do and through their hard work and dedication to building quality products, they are taking the next step in their journey with GM."