George Paz, former CEO of Express Scripts and civic leader, dead at 67

ST. LOUIS — George Paz, the former CEO of Express Scripts who built the company into the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits manager, died on Sunday evening, according to Kristin Sobolik, chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He was 67.

Sobolik said she didn't have details of how he died. She said she received word from Paz's former executive assistant at Express Scripts, Suzanne Rzepka. An obituary provided by the Paz family on Tuesday said he died unexpectedly. Sobolik said she last saw Paz — an UMSL graduate who with his wife, Melissa, made a $4 million gift in 2020 to support scholarships — last Thursday when he received a lifetime achievement award from the entrepreneurship program, UMSL Accelerate.

"He was a very inclusive leader; somebody who grew up in this community," said Sobolik. "He was a huge CEO and benefactor and leader across the entire region. He was a CEO and a leader that everybody knew and respected and they sought his advice and input on how we were developing St. Louis and beyond and what we needed to do as a region to move forward."

Paz became the CEO of the St. Louis-based company in April 2005 and served until May 2016. He was president from October 2003 to February 2014. He was chairman of Express Scripts' holding company from May 2006 until its acquisition by Connecticut-based Health insurer Cigna, which acquired Express Scripts for $67 billion in December 2018.

"Each person at Express Scripts — from day one to now — is influenced by George’s vision and approach," Amy Bricker, president of Express Scripts, said in a statement. "If there was a challenge to take on, George would do it. If there was a way to help the community, George would sign up for it."

Dr. Steve Miller, former chief medical officer at Express Scripts, added: “George was single-minded in his pursuit to make sure we were never distracted from our mission. There was no challenge too big for Express Scripts to take on, and no detail so small that it escaped George’s line of sight."

Paz also is a former president of the University of Missouri-St. Louis Chancellor’s Council and a member of its executive committee; a board member of Honeywell International and Prudential Securities; a former member of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis board of directors, and past president of Civic Progress. A long-time chairman of Logos School. Paz served as a trustee for Saint Louis University. He also was a former trustee for Washington University.

Paz joined Express Scripts and was elected senior vice president and chief financial officer in January 1998. From 2005 through 2014, revenue at Express Scripts grew from $16.3 billion to $100.89 billion.

Prior to joining Express Scripts, Paz was a partner with Coopers & Lybrand accounting firm, now PwC. He also was executive vice president and chief financial officer for Life Partners Group Inc.

There will be a memorial service for family and friends to celebrate his life and legacy in mid-November, at a date to be announced.

