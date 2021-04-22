Gerard Craft reopening one of his restaurants after yearlong closure

"Looking forward to drinking some cocktails here soon!" Craft wrote in an Instagram post

ST. LOUIS — Gerard Craft will reopen Taste by Niche after closing the restaurant in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

The chef and owner of Niche Food Group, which counts Brasserie, Pastaria Deli & Wine, Pastaria, Brasswell and Cinder House, under its umbrella of restaurants, made the announcement Thursday on Instagram.

"Keeping the good news coming that after a year of not knowing if @tastebarstl would return we have decided we are reopening within the next month!" Craft said in an Instagram post. "Looking forward to drinking some cocktails here soon!"

Taste is located at 4584 Laclede Ave., next to one of his other restaurants, Brasserie by Niche.

Craft closed all of his restaurants in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, except for Cinder House, which is located at the Four Seasons in downtown St. Louis. His other restaurants have since reopened or have been providing carry-out services.

Earlier this week, Craft also announced on Instagram he'd be opening a new restaurant inside Bowood Farms, located at 4605 Olive St. The space was previously occupied by Cafe Osage, which closed its doors in November.