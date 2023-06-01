Business group Greater St. Louis Inc. teams up with nonprofit to 'reimagine' annual St. Louis marathon

“We’re reinventing and we’re reimagining this event,” said Mona Vespa, president of Go! St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Business group Greater St. Louis Inc. is teaming up with Go! St. Louis to elevate the fitness nonprofit’s annual marathon, announcing Thursday a new partnership focused on making it a “nationally significant race.”

The partnership between Greater St. Louis and Go! St. Louis will bring several changes to the annual marathon, including a new date, name and course, as well as features designed to increase participation from outside the St. Louis region. Officials didn't disclose financial terms of the 10-year partnership, which Greater St. Louis called a "significant" commitment.

“We’re reinventing and we’re reimagining this event,” said Mona Vespa, president of Go! St. Louis.

Go! St. Louis said the partnership will create the Greater St. Louis Marathon, which will be the successor to the Go! St. Louis Marathon Weekend it has held annually in early April. The inaugural Greater St. Louis Marathon is scheduled for April 27, 2024.