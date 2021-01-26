Godiva Chocolatier to close or sell all of its US stores, including St. Louis shop

The company's store at the Saint Louis Galleria is its only Missouri location

ST. LOUIS — Godiva Chocolatier, the New York-based retailer of premium chocolate, plans to close or sell all of its retail stores in North America, including 11 in Canada.

The company's store at the Saint Louis Galleria is its only Missouri location. In Illinois, it has two stores in the Chicago area.

The company said it plans to finalize the closure and sales of all 128 locations by the end of March, the company announced, according to CNN. Godiva said its stores in Europe, the Middle East and China will remain open. It didn't disclose how many employees were affected by the closures.

"Our brick-and-mortar locations in North America have had a clear purpose since we first opened our doors in this market — to provide an in-person experience for consumers to enjoy the world’s most exquisite chocolates,” Nurtac Afridi, Godiva's CEO, said, according to Food Business News.