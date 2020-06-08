Golf pro sues over Roundup as Bayer reports $11B loss

Gary Lindeblad worked for decades at Spokane area golf and country clubs and “sprayed Roundup on a regular basis”

ST. LOUIS — A longtime Spokane, Washington, golf pro has filed a federal lawsuit claiming use of Roundup weed killer caused his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Gary Lindeblad, who filed the case in U.S. District Court in Spokane Monday, worked for decades at Spokane area golf and country clubs and “sprayed Roundup on a regular basis” beginning in the 1970s, according to the suit.

The suit said Roundup's maker, St. Louis-based Monsanto Co., “under-reported, underestimated and downplayed the serious dangers of Roundup.” Monsanto was sold to Bayer AG for $63 billion in 2018.

Bayer has repeatedly denied similar legal claims.

Separately, Bayer Tuesday reported a net loss of $11.23 billion in the second quarter due to charges for Roundup and other legal settlements. The charges result mainly from a $10.9 billion settlement of U.S. Roundup lawsuits, but also settlements on dicamba, another weed killer, and on waste water contaminated with PCB.

Bayer Crop Science, which is based in St. Louis, reported sales growth of 3%, driven by sales in the Americas and Asia-Pacific, CEO Werner Baumann said.