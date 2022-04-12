New cafe to open in Soulard

Goshen Coffee Cafe will open on April 22 at 910 Geyer Ave., which was once home to former coffee shop Soulard Coffee Garden.

ST. LOUIS — Goshen Coffee Roasters plans to open a second cafe location, Goshen Coffee Cafe, in St. Louis' Soulard neighborhood on April 22.

The newly purchased space, at 910 Geyer Ave., was once home to former coffee shop Soulard Coffee Garden, which shuttered in February. The two-story building of about 2,500 square feet has a large garden space behind the building.

The property is owned by 3JM Properties LLC, whose registered agent according to state records is Jay Beard, one of Goshen Coffee's owners. The building was purchased without the help of outside investors or loans, according to Goshen Coffee Roasters' CEO and co-owner, Jennifer Hughey, who declined to comment on the final price of the building.

Goshen Coffee Roasters, based in Edwardsville, has been up and running for 20 years.

Before 2020, when Goshen Coffee opened its first café, at 6120 Shoger Drive in Edwardsville, the company focused on a wholesale and online retail business model. From its roasting facility in Edwardsville, It roasted and sold its product to grocery stores and other retail locations, as well as direct to consumers online. Retailers and individual customers are able to purchase coffee, brewing equipment and merchandise on the company's website.

Goshen Coffee products are sold in grocery stores and other retailers in Missouri, Illinois and parts of Michigan. Grocery chains that carry Goshen products include Schnucks, Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme, Dierbergs and Straub’s.

In addition to Beard and Hughey, the company is owned and operated by Beard's wife, Julie Elson, who is Hughey's sister; and Hughey's husband, Mike Bergen.