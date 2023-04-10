Grant's Farm debuting high-tech drone show as part of 2023 season

Taking place Friday and Saturday nights between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the custom-choreographed show will feature 150 drones flying in unison.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Grant’s Farm, the south St. Louis County estate of the Busch family that currently serves as an animal preserve and tourist attraction, will kick off its 2023 season on Saturday, April 15.

New for the property’s 120th season is “Grant’s Farm in the Sky – A Drone-Show Spectacular.” Taking place Friday and Saturday nights between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the custom-choreographed show will feature 150 drones flying in unison, officials said in a release.

“It’s going to be choreographed to music and feature specific scenes,” said Doug Stagner, president of Grant’s Farm. “We’re working with them now on the storyboard. It’s going to be uniquely St. Louis and uniquely Grant’s Farm, and I think people will really get a kick out of it.”

