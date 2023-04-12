After opening of $3.7M downtown park, Great Rivers Greenway eyes more development along Mississippi River

After a decade of planning , the $3.7 million Katherine Ward Burg Garden, a riverfront park along the north side of the Eads Bridge near the Gateway Arch grounds, officially opened April 23 with a celebration attended by 200 people, trail district Great Rivers Greenway said. The park has a riverfront view thanks to Great Rivers Greenway’s $700,000 demolition in December of the riverfront parking garage at 701-713 Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd.

The Riverfront Garage, which flooded so regularly that it became unusable, was torn down to create more public gathering space and riverfront views along that section of the Mississippi, next to the Burg Garden and a series of new apartment conversions that are finishing up this year, projects that are separate from those of Great Rivers Greenway.