How a St. Louis entrepreneur is making cannabis shopping easier

Tim Pickett said he hopes to drive innovation in the industry with GreenFrame, a new tool meant to change the way consumers shop for cannabis.

ST. LOUIS — The West pioneered the cannabis industry, and ever since, states and companies attempting to break into the space have looked to established western markets as templates for success.

But there’s a St. Louisan looking to change that.

GreenFrame allows shoppers to scan a QR code – branded with a green frame around it and displayed on retail signage or cannabis product packaging – to explore different strains of cannabis. The web-based app provides them with a 3D rendering of the strain, as well as information about its genetics, taste and effects, and even a personal note from the grower.

“I just started thinking, ‘What if there was a way that we could help dispensaries and help cannabis retail get more information out to consumers and to the budtenders?’” said Pickett.

At the time he was working at Paradowski Creative, a St. Louis-based full-service creative agency. About five years ago, he said, he began gaining experience working with the cannabis industry through various Paradowski projects, and started developing the idea for what would become GreenFrame.

Pickett said he then attended MJBizCon, one of the world’s largest cannabis conventions, thinking that someone must have already pioneered the idea, but he was surprised that he couldn’t find it on the exhibition floor.

“So, I thought, ‘Well, let’s at least be one of the first,’” he said.