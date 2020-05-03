ST. LOUIS — Paper and gift retailer Paper Source has acquired 30 shuttered Papyrus greeting card and stationery stores, including one in the St. Louis area, and plans to rebrand and reopen them this year.

Papyrus' Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based parent company, Schurman Retail Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, closing all of its Papyrus stores, including its Saint Louis Galleria location. Schurman also closed stores it operated under the Paper Destiny and American Greetings/Carlton Cards brands.

Chicago-based Paper Source said acquiring the shuttered stores will allow it to expand to new areas or in key markets, such as Manhattan, and to grow to 165 stores from its current 135. The chain already has a St. Louis-area store, in the Colonial Marketplace in Ladue, according to its website.

Paper Source offers fine and artisnal papers, invitations, gifts, gift wrap and greeting cards, and holds in-store crafting workshops. More than 65% of its assortment is exclusive to Paper Source, officials said.

A Paper Source spokesperson confirmed that the company would reopen the former Papyrus location in the Saint Louis Galleria, but did not provide an exact opening date.

Click here for the full story.

More from the Business Journal