Luxury retailer opens new St. Louis-area store

Gucci on Friday opens a new standalone store at Plaza Frontenac after moving out of its shop-in-shop concept in Saks Fifth Avenue.

FRONTENAC, Mo. — Luxury retailer Gucci on Friday opens a new standalone store at Plaza Frontenac after moving out of its shop-in-shop concept in Saks Fifth Avenue, one of the mall’s anchors.

A shop-in-shop, also called a store-within-a-store, is a common practice in retail, in which a retailer will lease a concession space inside of a larger department store, said Kirsten Lee, executive vice president of luxury leasing for Brookfield Properties, the New York-based property development and management company that owns Plaza Frontenac and the Saint Louis Galleria.

But lately, there’s been a trend among luxury retailers to move from shop-in-shop concepts into standalone stores, she said. “It was really easy for them to say, ‘We’re selling X amount of dollars out of this department store, and now we know we can translate that, if we did a 4,000- or 5,000-square-foot footprint store.’”

Click here to read more of the story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.