Owners of popular St. Louis restaurant, food truck operation seek buyer for the business

Joel Crespo and Brian Hardesty shared their intent to sell Guerrilla Street Food in a Facebook post Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Owners of the popular Filipino-American restaurant and food truck, Guerrilla Street Food, this week said they are looking to sell the business to someone who will carry on their work.

Joel Crespo and Brian Hardesty shared their intent to sell the business in a Facebook post Wednesday, saying they “hope to see someone come in and carry on the business.” For sale are all the restaurant’s assets, including the food truck and its lone brick-and-mortar location with the equipment inside. Guerrilla Street Food is in Webster Groves at 43 South Old Orchard Ave.

The restaurant will close if it does not find a buyer.

They will stop operating on April 30. The co-owners are “hoping to transition to a new owner who will keep the brand alive," according to Sauce Magazine. Hardesty told Sauce he is proud of what he and Crespo have accomplished and that they are both “hoping for the best regarding the sale.”

Hardesty and Crespo opened Guerrilla Street Food just over 11 years ago and it quickly became one of the fastest-growing food enterprises in St. Louis. It eventually expanded to include brick-and-mortar locations in Tower Grove, Webster Groves, Maryland Heights, the Delmar Loop, The Hill (inside 2nd Shift Brewing) and St. Charles (inside Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade), but by August 2020 had closed all but the Webster store.

When the company first began closing locations in early 2020, Crespo told KSDK that "we thought we could expand bigger than we were able to."