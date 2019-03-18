ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — Filipino restaurant Guerrilla Street Food is expanding again and will add its sixth location later this year.

According to St. Louis Magazine, the restaurant has picked a location in Webster Groves, at 43 S. Old Orchard Ave., and is expected to open in May.

Earlier this year, Guerrilla Street Food opened inside Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade and it announced more expansion out west in Maryland Heights.

The restaurant got its start as a food truck in 2011. Guerrilla’s flagship restaurant, which opened in 2015, is located at 3559 Arsenal St.