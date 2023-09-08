Halloween pop-up bar to return to St. Louis with new name, venue

ST. LOUIS — A popular Halloween pop-up bar concept is returning to St. Louis next month with a new name and expanded operations.
The concept, from local mixologists Tim Wiggins and Kyle Mathis, launched in 2019 as Corpse Reviver and operated out of Lazy Tiger, a cocktail bar co-founded by Wiggins in the Central West End. But due to copyright and trademark concerns, Wiggins said the name has been changed to Numbskull Halloween Invasion, and has expanded to a new and larger location at Westport Social in Maryland Heights.
The effort has also grown beyond St. Louis, with franchises in three additional cities: Columbia, Missouri; Nashville, Tennessee; and Birmingham, Alabama.
Each venue will feature a menu of six cocktails and two shots served in limited-edition branded glassware.