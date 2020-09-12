Maryland Heights construction firm to pay $38K to settle pregnancy discrimination suit

The company learned a candidate was pregnant and revoked the job offer, instead giving the position to someone who wasn't pregnant

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A Maryland Heights-based construction firm will pay $38,000 to settle a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit brought by a federal agency.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accused The Harlan Co. of violating federal discrimination law by failing to hire a qualified applicant for a receptionist position in June 2019 after learning she was pregnant.

The lawsuit claims Harlan interviewed the candidate, determined she was the best person for the job, offered the position and a start date. But the company learned she was pregnant the next day and revoked the job offer a day later, instead giving the position to someone who wasn't pregnant.

The pregnant job applicant filed a charge with the EEOC after learning of the alleged discrimination from an outside recruiter, the agency said in a news release.

Harlan, according to the EEOC, has agreed to enter into a three-year consent decree with federal Judge Audrey G. Fleissig of the Eastern District of Missouri in which it will pay lost wages and compensatory damages to the rejected applicant. It will also implement policies and procedures aimed at prohibiting pregnancy discrimination.