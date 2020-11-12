Harris-Stowe, St. Charles Community College ink unique joint enrollment program

The program is designed to make it easier for students to enroll in classes in both institutions simultaneously

ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University and St. Charles Community College on Thursday created a joint admissions program designed to make it easier for students to enroll in classes in both institutions simultaneously.

The pact, described as the first of its kind in Missouri between a community college and Historic Black College and University, also includes a new effort to jointly recruit students to a new program giving students privileges at both institutions, including participating in campus activities and accessing college resources.

The program is also designed to let students take advantage of St. Charles Community College's low tuition rate while part of the co-enrollment program.

Barbara Kavalier, the community college's president, said students can enroll in both SCC and HSSU at the same time, "first earning their associate degree and then a bachelor's degree in the discipline of their choice."

“We are creating an easier pathway for students to be successful," Harris-Stowe president Corey S. Bradford said in a news release. "Our goal is to increase affordability, access and student success. We are reimagining the student transfer experience to make it seamless, collaborative and more efficient."