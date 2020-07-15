Backed by $1.1M donation from Cardinals, local college to renovate former Negro League ballpark site

The renovation comes as the baseball community this year celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Negro League

ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University, along with the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday broke ground on a $1.2 million renovation project that will include new baseball and softball fields at the former site of a Negro League ballpark.

The renovation is backed by the Cardinals and its Cardinals Care charitable arm, which has provided $1.1 million for the project. The softball and baseball facility is located at the university on the corner of Market Street and Compton Avenue in Midtown.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the St. Louis Cardinals, and Cardinals Care for their generous donation to Harris-Stowe State University. Their continued investment serves as a testament of dedication to the entire St. Louis community. This investment also improve Harris-Stowe State University's ability to attract and retain the most talented student-athletes, and to preserve a part of baseball history," said Dorianne Johnson, director of athletics at Harris-Stowe State University.

The facility, Stars Park, is the former site where St. Louis Stars of the Negro League played. The renovation of Stars Park comes as the baseball community this year celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Negro League. Throughout its use as a Negro League park from 1922 to 1931, Stars Park played host to four Negro League Championships. In addition, several prominent Negro League players toed the field in Midtown.

Click here for the full story.

The renovation of a former site of a Negro League ballpark will include adding new baseball and softball fields.​ https://t.co/4tqPlz4Kmf — STLBusinessJournal (@stlouisbiz) July 15, 2020