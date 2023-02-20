Harris-Stowe State University launches STEM-focused college led by WashU dean

The new college institutionalizes the St. Louis HBCU's efforts to develop a diverse pool of talent in Missouri's STEM workforce.

ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University on Monday announced the creation of a new academic college focused on science, technology, engineering and math that will be led by an associate dean from Washington University.

The new College of STEM essentially institutionalizes the St. Louis-based university's efforts over the last decade to develop a diverse pool of talent in Missouri's STEM workforce.

Leading the effort will be Harvey R. Fields, Jr., who most recently served as the Associate Dean for Student Success at Washington University in St. Louis. Fields' academic career is steeped in STEM education.

Harris-Stowe said Fields dedicated his career to advancing equity, diversity, inclusion and justice while focusing on maximizing student academic success, particularly in STEM areas.

Located in Midtown, Harris-Stowe is St. Louis' only HBCU, or historically Black college or university, and reported enrollment this year of nearly 1,100 students.

