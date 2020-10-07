Harris-Stowe to offer three types of classes as part of fall reopening plan

Harris-Stowe will offer traditional online classes, virtual online classes with video conferencing and hybrid classes that will be in-person for some students

ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University will offer three types of classes for students, in addition to implementing other safety measures this fall, as it prepares to welcome back students during the pandemic.

According to a release, Harris-Stowe will offer traditional online classes, virtual online classes with video conferencing and hybrid classes that will be in-person for some students.

The university also is making changes to its student housing plan. This fall, all housing students will reside in single-bed suites and there will be one student in designated double-bed rooms to ensure social distancing. Also, isolation rooms will be set aside on campus, officials said.

“As our university prepares for an on-campus experience this fall, the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff continue to be our top priority,” said President Corey Bradford. “Our campus COVID-19 Task Force provided many excellent recommendations for how we can structure the fall semester to help protect the safety and health of our campus community.”

Other safety precautions the university is implementing include face masks that must be worn when entering campus buildings and in all public areas. Harris-Stowe said it will provide masks to all students, faculty and staff.

In addition, officials said Harris-Stowe will enforce social distancing guidelines, implement temperature checks and wellness screenings, and enhance its cleaning protocols.

More information about Harris-Stowe’s reopening plan can be found here.