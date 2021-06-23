Harry Fabick, chairman of Fabick Cat, dies at 76

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or St. Jude Hospital

ST. LOUIS — Harry Fabick, who helped build the John Fabick Tractor Co. into Fenton-based Fabick Cat and later reach revenue of $1 billion, died Saturday. He was 76.

In 1967, Harry Fabick, at the age of 22, started working at Fabick Cat, the heavy equipment dealership his grandfather John Fabick founded in 1917. Harry Fabick served in parts, service and administrative roles before being named general line salesman, according to a release. In 1971, he was named vice president of marketing.

In 1974, Fabick was named manager of the company’s Jefferson City operation, Fabick and Co. He was promoted in 1979 to vice president of domestic sales, holding that post until he was named executive vice president in 1985. Fabick became a director of the John Fabick Tractor Co. in 1985, and then president of the Fabick Cos. in June of 1986. He was named chairman of the board in 1998, the company said.

As for the performance of Fabick Cat, company officials said Harry Fabick played a vital role in helping it grow to revenue of $1 billion in 2019. It has operations in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan.

Fabick served and volunteered with a variety of organizations, including those in the equipment industry and local charities.

He was a director of the Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation and was committee chairman for the A.E.D. Young Executives Foundation. Fabick was active in national and regional chapters of the Associated General Contractors. In addition, he was a past director of U.S. Bank, Mercantile Bank, Boatmen’s Bank, Mark Twain Bank and Colonial Bank.

