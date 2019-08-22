ST. LOUIS — If you're in the market for a larger house with a $300,000 budget, you may want to check out Missouri and neighboring states like Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Missouri ranks in the top 10 when it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, according to a new ranking from personal finance website GoBankingRates.com. Arkansas and Oklahoma rank even higher than Missouri.
See how each state fared in this gallery.
At the top of the list is Mississippi, where you'll get 3,207 square feet of space for $300,000. At the bottom, you'll find the District of Columbia with 556 square feet of space for that price.
GoBankingRates.com used data from online real estate marketplace Zillow, analyzing the median list price of homes across the nation to determine how much home you can buy for $300,000 in every state, not counting taxes, fees and other costs.