Hi-Pointe Drive-In tries a new type of high, launches THC-infused retail line with Good Taste Edibles

The next hurdle was packaging.

ST. LOUIS — Hi-Pointe Drive-In is trying out a new type of high.

The burger and sandwich joint and Good Taste Edibles —a cannabis-derived edible brand — are teaming up to launch a new retail line of THC-infused products, the companies said Tuesday.

Dubbed “Good & Hi,” the retail line’s first product is “French-Hi Sauce,” a THC-infused, Andalouse-inspired fry sauce.

The sauce, which the companies described as “an elevated take” on Hi-Pointe’s popular Belgian dipping sauce that will “turn any meal into a munchie’s meal,” will cost $28 and be available for purchase starting July 28.

Good Taste Edibles’ parent company is High Fidelity Brands, a St. Louis-based, vertically integrated cannabis company that operates three dispensaries under the Kind Goods banner in Fenton, Manchester and St. Peters.