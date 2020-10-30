The university system's highest-paid employee for the academic year 2019-2020 was orthopedic surgeon James Stannard, who earned $981,978

ST. LOUIS — Most of the highest-paid University of Missouri System employees are affiliated with MU's medical school at its flagship campus in Columbia.

The university system's highest-paid employee for the academic year 2019-2020 was orthopedic surgeon James Stannard, who earned $981,978.

He was the 11th-highest-paid employee on our list of top earners at the largest colleges and universities in eastern Missouri and southern Illinois.

Stannard earned more than MU President Mun Choi ($551,200) and former Chancellor Alexander Cartwright ($502,000).

Among UM System employees who earned at least $20,000 in 2019-2020, average pay was $90,119 and median compensation was $69,572.