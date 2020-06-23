This historic Metro East hotel is undergoing a $14M renovation

"This is a building that was once slated for demolition, and now has the chance to become a focal point of our city"

ST. LOUIS — A $14.2 million redevelopment of the historic former Hotel Belleville is underway.

St. Louis-based Bywater Development Group plans to transform the property, at 16 S. Illinois St. in Belleville, into a 47-unit senior apartment development called Lofts on the Square. Bywater built the senior housing development at the Swansea MetroLink station in 2019.

The senior apartments will be on the second through sixth floors, and the first floor will feature a restored lobby area and 3,000 square feet of street-level commercial space, according to a release.

Like with the Swansea apartments, Bywater is working with the Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) on the project. SWIDA and Bywater purchased the property from the city of Belleville for $600,000.

“This is a building that was once slated for demolition, and now has the chance to become a focal point of our city,” SWIDA executive director Mike Lundy said in a statement.

Holland Construction Services is the general contractor on the project, which is expected to wrap up in the third quarter of 2021.

