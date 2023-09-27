Historic St. Louis apartments sell for millions

Two St. Louis apartment buildings have sold for a combined $9.5 million in separate transactions.

ST. LOUIS — A pair of St. Louis apartment buildings have sold for a combined $9.5 million in separate transactions.

In August, Brian Minges with Advantes Realty Group sold the Mack Lofts, a 22-unit multifamily property at 5320 Brannon Ave. in Southampton, to Brannon Mack LLC, an entity tied to Dean O'Malley of Santa Ana, California, according to Missouri records. The sale price was $3.05 million, according to the seller's representative, Paul Cunningham, multifamily specialist at Re/Max.

Cunningham said Minges, with redevelopment projects targeted in Laclede's Landing but also the former AT&T tower downtown, sought to free up capital for other uses. Mack Lofts was converted from the former Hope Lutheran School, Cunningham said.