Hoffmann Family of Companies to acquire transportation firm as part of $100M Augusta winery project

AUGUSTA, Mo. — A Florida company seeking to turn Augusta, Missouri, into a national wine destination is acquiring a local transportation company as part of the effort.

The Naples, Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies said Monday it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Washington, Missouri-based transportation firm Mid-American Coaches. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1927, Mid-American has a fleet of 18 motor coaches and provides charter transportation services for high schools, sports teams, multi-day tour offerings, field trips, weddings, corporations, governments and church groups.

Mid-American is the operator of Hoffmann's trolleys that provide transportation between its wineries in Augusta. The Florida company said the acquisition will expand its transportation offerings in Augusta. Hoffmann said it plans to retain all of Mid American’s employees and will seek out “future growth opportunities with the Hoffmann Family of Companies resources” for the transportation provider.

Hoffmann’s purchase of Mid-American is the latest in a spree of acquisitions made by the company since the start of 2021 that target Augusta, about 50 miles west of St. Louis. The Florida company has said its plans to invest $100 million to create a national destination, similar to the famed Napa Valley region in California or Blackberry Farm, a renowned wine destination in Walland, Tennessee.

“We’re excited about our growth in Missouri and look forward to our continued expansion of the region, both in Augusta as well as our hometown of Washington. Mid-American Coaches fits perfectly into our vision and we couldn’t be more pleased to have them joining the family of companies,” said David Hoffmann, CEO of Hoffmann Family of Companies.