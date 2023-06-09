Hoffmann family's plans in Augusta encounter setbacks

“The initial timeline for the projects was about two to three years,” said Hoffmann Creative Agency’s Managing Partner and CMO Chris Armstrong.

AUGUSTA, Mo. — Since the Hoffmann family announced its plans to transform Augusta, Missouri, into a national wine destination, a few projects have encountered some snags.

The family – tackling these projects through its Naples, Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies – has upped its investment to $150 million from $100 million and is hard at work on its delayed projects, which include two hotels and a 12-hole golf course located on rocky terrain.

Still the family, whose patriarch David Hoffmann, who along with his wife, Jerri, is a native of Washington, Missouri, says they’re operating within their planned timeline.

“The initial timeline for the projects was about two to three years,” said Hoffmann Creative Agency’s Managing Partner and CMO Chris Armstrong. “We’re really coming up on two years (of planning and construction) now, so I think we’re still within our expectations of where we thought we would be.”

And multiple projects have been completed or are moving along without a hitch, he continued.

The company most recently completed construction of a permanent dock for “Miss Augusta,” a 96-foot luxury yacht that provides guided tours up and down the Mississippi River, Armstrong said. The yacht sailed out of the Yacht Club of St. Louis, located at 105 Lake Village Drive in St. Charles, before its new dock was completed.

