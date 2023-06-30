Hoffmanns close deal for St. Louis limo company, acquire another

The Hoffmann Family of Companies projects its "business services" portfolio will reach $1 billion in revenue by the end of this year.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Friday announced it has completed its acquisition of Hazelwood-based JED Transportation, one of the St. Louis region's biggest providers of limousines, coaches and other transportation services while striking a deal for another limousine company.

In addition to JED, the Naples, Florida-based family-owned company said it also acquired Corporate Transportation St. Louis, a provider of chauffeured limousine, car and shuttle bus services located near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The company declined to disclose the terms of either deal.

The deals for JED and Corporate Transportation add two more transportation businesses to the Hoffmann Companies' "business services" portfolio that it projects will reach $1 billion in revenue by the end of this year. That includes other transportation businesses: Washington, Missouri-based Mid-American Coaches, which Hoffmann acquired in April 2021; Naples Transportation & Tours headquartered in Naples, Florida; and Palm Beach Tours & Transportation.

