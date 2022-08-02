Home decor superstore concept to open in former Gordmans location in St. Charles

This will be the store's third St. Louis-area location.

ST. LOUIS — A home decor superstore concept based in Tennessee is opening a new location in a former Gordmans store in St. Charles next summer.

Old Time Pottery plans to open a 76,400-square-foot store in Mark Twain Village at 1355 Bass Pro Drive, where its offerings will include home accents, wall decor, rugs, home furnishings, floral, planters, dinnerware, housewares and bedding, among other categories. The store also will offer seasonal products for spring, fall, Halloween and Christmas.

It was first reported in February 2020 that Gordmans would close its location there. The Mark Twain Village property is owned by entities affiliated with Red Bank, New Jersey-based First National Realty Partners, according to county and state records. L3 Corp. represented the landlord in this transaction.

"Old Time Pottery shoppers love walking our aisles to get inspired and hunt for that perfect home decor piece they will treasure and are delighted by our low prices and the money they save," Jason Schmitt, CEO of the retailer, said in a statement. "Our 76,000 square feet and tens of thousands of unique home decor finds in our St. Charles store will have everything you need for more essentials and to decorate your home for year-round style, seasonal decor items, outdoor, and holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas."