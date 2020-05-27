Homebuilder begins construction on $400M O'Fallon development

The project is located at Interstate 64 and Highway DD in O’Fallon, Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. — Payne Family Homes said Tuesday it has broken ground on a $400 million mixed-use development in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The project, the Streets of Caledonia, has been in the works for several years and will include 153 acres of residential development and 93 acres of commercial space. The project is located at Interstate 64 and Highway DD in O’Fallon.

“We are very excited to break ground on this project,” said Ken Kruse, president of Payne Family Homes. “This is a large project, and over the past two years, we have been working hard to get everything in place. This development will offer our home buyers a great location, top-quality home construction, green space, amenities adjacent to parks, and a quality school district.”

As part of the project, the Streets of Caledonia project is slated to include 657 single-family homes and townhomes. Home sales at the development are to begin this fall, with plans for display homes to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

The sprawling development’s residential portion is currently expected to include ranch, 1.5-story and two-story homes as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Current plans for the development, which is located in the Wentzville School District, call for homes priced from the upper $200,000s to the $700,000s.

Payne is teaming up with Lombardo Homes on the project, with plans for the Michigan-based homebuilder to build a section of the development. Officials said the sprawling home development will include 30 acres of common area, which will include a pool, multiple lakes, trails and other recreational spaces. The developer said about $2.5 million will be spent on developing amenities in the residential development.

