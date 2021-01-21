New St. Louis-based homebuilder plots first local development in Dardenne Prairie

Homes will be priced starting in the mid- to high-$300,000s

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A new St. Louis-based homebuilder is plotting its first local project in St. Charles County.

Reisch Sansone Communities has plans to break ground this spring on a 47-home development in Dardenne Prairie. The St. Louis-based company will complete the project, called the Courtyards at BaratHaven, as a franchise builder of Dublin, Ohio-based Epcon Communities. Epcon has residential communities located in 18 states and focuses on building developments that appeal to the 55 and older demographic.

The Courtyards at BaratHaven will be the second Epcon project based in the St. Louis region. Meyer Homes is developing the Courtyards of Cottleville in that St. Charles County community.

The Courtyards at BaratHaven will be located near Interstate 64 at the intersection of Technology Drive and Barathaven Boulevard. It will include 47 single-story homes that range from about 1,500 to 3,000 square feet in size. Three product lines will be offered, and homes will be priced starting in the mid- to high-$300,000s.

Reisch Sansone Communities plans to begin accepting lot reservations next month and expects the development’s first homes to be wrapped up this summer.

The Dardenne Prairie project will be the first residential subdivision built by Reisch Sansone Communities, which is owned by Jim Reisch and E.J. Sansone.