Homebuyers camp out for pick of McBride Homes sites in Crestwood

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — McBride Homes has pushed up the start date for sales at its new Crestwood residential development in response to a growing number of potential homebuyers camping outside at the site.

The homebuilder said Tuesday evening that it decided to begin writing contracts at 9 a.m. Wednesday at its new 81-home subdivision, The Villages at Crestwood Crossing, located on the east end of the former Crestwood Court mall redevelopment. McBride had planned to begin sales Saturday in conjunction with a now-rescheduled ribbon-cutting opening ceremony, and the homebuilder had expected to sell out of all 81 home sites this weekend, according to a spokeswoman.

McBride's homes at The Villages at Crestwood Crossing will be priced from the $320,000s to $600,000s, according to a company press release.

The company had offered $20,000 off the base price for buyers during the planned grand opening day Saturday, and will now extend that offer from Wednesday through Saturday, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal.

The number of potential homebuyers camping outside McBride's sales center in Crestwood had reached 31 by 11 a.m. Wednesday, McBride's spokeswoman said. Homebuyers had already begun waiting in line Tuesday morning outside the sales office. Just before sunset Tuesday, nearly a dozen cars had crammed on the small parking lot at the site, tailgating and sitting outside their cars on camp chairs.

McBride Homes' new home site at Crestwood Crossing fills half the redevelopment of the former 46-acre Crestwood Plaza mall site at Watson and Sappington roads.