HSHS CFO exits as it continues to handle 'cybersecurity incident'

Hospital Sisters Health System continues to fight a "cybersecurity incident" that began impacting its operations late last month.

O'FALLON, Ill. — The chief financial officer of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), which operates several facilities in Metro East, has exited the nonprofit, while it continues to fight a "cybersecurity incident" that began impacting its operations late last month.

Kimberly Hodgkinson, who has served as the senior vice president and chief financial officer of the Springfield, Illinois-based system since July 2022, left her position as of Friday, a spokeswoman confirmed to the Business Journal. Prior to joining HSHS, Hodgkinson had served as CFO for Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System.

Kelly Barbeau, HSHS' Illinois marketing and communications director, said in an email that Hodgkinson is no longer with the organization, "but it is our policy to not further discuss personnel matters publicly."

Barbeau did not disclose if Hodgkinson was fired or resigned, or whether her exit was related to the cyberattack HSHS has been dealing with since Aug. 27.

