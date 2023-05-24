Lodging Hospitality Management CEO Bob O'Loughlin calls for gun restrictions, more police downtown

"I have a lot invested downtown and I'd like to see some movement," O'Loughlin said. "It's a problem. We're losing business. Conventions are not coming."

ST. LOUIS — An owner of downtown St. Louis hotels said the neighborhood needs restrictions on the open carry of firearms, plus more police presence, in the face of criminal activity, particularly over weekend nights, that has spooked visitors.

"This is ongoing, as you're well aware," said Bob O'Loughlin, chairman and CEO of Lodging Hospitality Management, which owns downtown properties Union Station and Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark. "You can't just turn your streets over every Friday and Saturday to the youth that shoot guns and through windows and just kind of have intimidation parties downtown. Something has to be done."