St. Louis-based Hot Charlie's has partnered with HomeGoods to sell its Hot Charlie's Hot Sauce Dust and Hotter Sauce Dust at more than 800 of the retailer's locations nationwide.

Charlie Backer founded the hot sauce company in his home several years ago and officially launched it in August 2017. Prior to the HomeGoods deal, the brand was available in more than 90 retailers across Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.

"Spice can be a game changer in any dish," Backer said in a statement. "Our seasonings focus on the flavor of the peppers versus the heat, so you can add a lot of dimension to dishes with one product."

After the initial release of his Hot Charlie's Hot Sauce in 2017, Backer added Hot Charlie's Ghost Pepper Sauce that same year. In 2018, the Hot Charlie's Hot Sauce Dust was rolled out as a dry version of the original hot sauce, Backer said. The Hot Charlie's Hotter Sauce Dust was released this July.

In April, Backer partnered with Palo Foods in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, to roll out Hot Whit Cheddar Popcorn made with Hot Charlie's Hot Sauce dust. The product was available in Dierbergs and Schnucks stores beginning in May. It rolled out nationwide shortly after that.

HomeGoods has six locations in the St. Louis area: Brentwood, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Kirkwood, St. Peters, and Town and Country.