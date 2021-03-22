Amid turbulent year for hospitality, new $47M hotel in Clayton to break ground this spring

The upscale, extended-stay hotel will have 12 stories and 170 rooms when it opens in 2022

CLAYTON, Mo. — The developer behind a $47 million Residence Inn hotel in Clayton is set to start construction later this spring.

Midas Hospitality said its upscale, extended-stay hotel — the first new hotel to be built in Clayton in years — will be located at 8125 Forsyth Blvd. and have 12 stories and 170 rooms when it opens in 2022.

The 155,379-square-foot Residence Inn also will feature 3,300-square feet of second-level meeting space with an outdoor terrace and bar, and a 1,500-square foot fitness center, among other amenities.

“While the pandemic put a lot of business traveling on hiatus, we’re confident in its resurgence and have designed the Residence Inn to meet the needs of the business traveler and families,” said Linda Eigelberger, Midas Hospitality's vice president of revenue and marketing. “It will be a place to recharge and relax with spectacular views of Shaw Park and great access to upscale retail and restaurants in the Clayton business district.”

St. Louis' hotel market faced headwinds in 2020 due to COVID-19. The St. Louis region's hotel market reported a 27-point decline in occupancy to 38% in 2020, along with a 21% decrease in the average daily rate to $85, according to global hospitality consulting firm HVS.

