$80 million housing project planned for north city

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis city board has designated a developer to lead efforts to build 300 new homes in North City.

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority on Tuesday approved Fleur De Lis Development Corp. as the developer of a $80 million residential project in The Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis that would entail renovating 20 homes and building 300 new homes at north Newstead, Lexington and Kennerly avenues and Whittier Street.

The new homes will be marketed for sale between $180,000 to $250,000. Fleur De Lis is expected to work with other developers on the residential project, city officials said. A 15-year tax abatement is pending approval by the Board of Aldermen.

Other development projects the LCRA reviewed this week:

The LCRA board approved Bamboo Equity Partners and Pier Property Group’s request for sales tax exemption on construction materials for its $21 million redevelopment of 300 S. Broadway. The developers are also slated to receive 10-year tax abatement, though the Board of Aldermen has not yet approved the developers’ plan for the downtown St. Louis property.

Jassen Johnson’s new project, at 2647 Locust St., also received approval for 10-year tax abatement. Johnson and his Renaissance Development Associates firm plan to redevelop the property into seven apartments, five live-work spaces, a restaurant and 23,000 square feet of office space for roughly $4.8 million. The property is part of Johnson’s Jefferson Connector project, a $70 million mixed-use project with a retail and restaurant center made from 35 shipping containers, apartments and offices in Downtown West.

