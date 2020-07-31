Here's how Missouri and Illinois residents spent their first round of stimulus checks

A plurality of each state’s residents said they spent their checks on food, followed by those who spent the money on utilities and household supplies

ST. LOUIS — With a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks likely coming in August, here’s a look at how Americans spent the first round. About 63% said they used their check for expenses, with 12% using it to pay off debt and 9% putting it into savings.

Those percentages were comparable in Missouri and Illinois. Details about specific spending items were also on par with national averages.

A plurality of each state’s residents said they spent their checks on food, followed by those who spent the money on utilities and household supplies. Less-popular areas of spending were recreational goods and charitable donations.