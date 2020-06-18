How much stimulus helped St. Louis residents compared with other cities

The standard amount of the stimulus checks — $1,200 for each adult and $500 for each child under 17 — stretches farther in some cities than others

ST. LOUIS — To ease the staggering economic impact caused by the pandemic, Congress passed a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, which included stimulus checks for those who qualified.

So how much good did those checks do in St. Louis?

The standard amount of the stimulus checks — $1,200 for each adult and $500 for each child under 17 — stretches farther in some cities than others. Using the most current data available from the 2017-2018 Consumer Expenditure survey, MagnifyMoney estimated how far the checks would stretch in 22 U.S. cities for two adults and one child.

St. Louis ranked fifth best in the economic impact, thanks to its low cost of living.

Tampa was first, with a $2,900 stimulus check for a family of two adults and a child, which would cover 21 days of living expenses.

In St. Louis, $2,900 checks would stretch 16 days, the same as Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix.

Washington, D.C., fared worst among the 22 metro area, with $2,900 covering only 11 days of living expenses.